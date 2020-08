Gardner went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gardner's homer -- a 368-foot blast to right field in the second inning -- was his second in as many games. The veteran has only four hits in 23 at-bats this season, but three of those hits have left the park. That has helped him drive in five runs despite batting a meager .174.