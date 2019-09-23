Yankees' Brett Gardner: Goes deep in victory

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Gardner drove a ball over the right field wall in the first inning to plate three runs. The home run was his ninth through 19 games in September and 27th overall this season, surpassing the season high he previously set two years ago. Gardner has been a key contributor in an injury-marred season for the Yankees, slashing .254/.330/.507 with 84 runs scored and 72 RBI in 136 games.

