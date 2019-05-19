Yankees' Brett Gardner: Goes deep on three-hit day
Gardner went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs in the Yankees' 13-5 victory over the Rays on Sunday.
Hitting out of the eighth spot in the lineup, Gardner posted a three-hit game to chip in on a big day for the Yankees' lineup. Hopefully this gets him back on track at the plate, as Gardner had seen his average dip to .197 following a May slump. He's still slashing just .211/.297/.414 through 152 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal