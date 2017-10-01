Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Headed to bench Sunday

Gardner isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

After going 0-for-3 Saturday, Gardner will get the day off to clear his mind and rest before Tuesday's wild-card game against the Twins. Clint Frazier is starting in left field and hitting eighth with Gardner out.

