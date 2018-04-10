Yankees' Brett Gardner: Heads to bench Tuesday
Gardner is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
While Gardner is in the midst of a three-game hitting streak, he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous seven games. Shane Robinson will start in center field and hit ninth in his stead.
