Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits another homer
Gardner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-4 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old broke his homerless streak Monday, and now he's posted long balls on back-to-back days. That's not unusual for Gardner, who hits his home runs in bunches. He went deep in two straight games in April and June, and from July 5-7, Gardner had a homer in three consecutive contests. With five more home runs, Gardner will set a new career high. He is batting .253 with 17 homers, 45 RBI, 63 runs and nine steals in 332 at-bats this season.
