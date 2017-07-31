Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits bench Monday

Gardner is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gardner currently holds a 12-game hit streak and holds a 1.041 OPS over that span, but he'll hit the bench for a night off. Jacoby Ellsbury will enter the outfield fray in his stead.

