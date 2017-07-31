Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits bench Monday
Gardner is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gardner currently holds a 12-game hit streak and holds a 1.041 OPS over that span, but he'll hit the bench for a night off. Jacoby Ellsbury will enter the outfield fray in his stead.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walkoff hero again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Homers in second straight contest•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walks it off against Rays•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Launches leadoff homer Sunday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat for Game 2•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...