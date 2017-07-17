Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits bench Monday

Gardner is out of the lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

In an effort to counter Twins southpaw starter Adalberto Mejia, the Yankees will move lefty hitters Gardner and Ji-Man Choi to the bench for the evening, allowing right-handers Clint Frazier and Garrett Cooper to enter the starting nine. Gardner is batting just .167/.277/.292 across 84 plate appearances against left-handers this season.