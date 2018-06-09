Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits clutch two-run homer Friday

Gardner went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Mets.

Gardner broke a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead two-run homer -- his fifth of the year -- off starter Jacob DeGrom in the eighth inning. Gardner has recorded five multi-hit games in his last seven contests, raising his slash line to .268/.363/.407 on the season. The 34-year-old is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts, and his 41 runs rank eighth among MLB outfielders.