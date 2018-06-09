Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits clutch two-run homer Friday
Gardner went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Mets.
Gardner broke a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead two-run homer -- his fifth of the year -- off starter Jacob DeGrom in the eighth inning. Gardner has recorded five multi-hit games in his last seven contests, raising his slash line to .268/.363/.407 on the season. The 34-year-old is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts, and his 41 runs rank eighth among MLB outfielders.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Enjoys monster night Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Turns in three-hit performance•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...