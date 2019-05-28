Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits eighth homer
Gardner went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during a 5-2 victory against the Padres on Monday.
The 35-year-old has shown some unusual pop this year with eight home runs. Assuming he reaches 600 plate appearances, he is currently on pace for 24 homers, which would be a new career high. Gardner has only reached the 20-homer plateau once in his career, and last season, he hit 12. Gardner is batting .240 with 20 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 31 runs and six steals in 175 at-bats this season.
