Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits key homer

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 victory against the Athletics on Sunday.

Inching closer to a new career high in the home-run department, Gardner tied the game with a solo shot during the ninth. Two batters later, Mike Ford hit a walk-off homer to win the game. Gardner needs three more long balls for a new career high, and he could set a new high-water mark in RBI as well. Gardner is batting .249 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 71 runs and nine steals in 410 at-bats this season.