Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits solo shot, scores twice

Gardner went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs during Thursday's 6-1 win over Toronto.

After hitting a career-high 21 homers last year, Garnder kick-started 2018 in style Thursday. He's topped 600 plate appearances in each of the past five seasons and stands to approach -- or exceed -- 100 runs setting the table for a potent New York lineup. Add his stolen-base upside, and Gardner projects to remain a serviceable three-category asset in most settings.