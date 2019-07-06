Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits three-run homer

Gardner went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a pair of runs scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

Gardner scored on a Mike Tauchmann single in the fifth inning to give the Yankees a two-run lead. He later gave his team three insurance runs in the 11th inning with a homer off of Ryne Stanek. His 13 homers are eight shy of his career high with nearly half a season left to play.