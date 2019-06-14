Yankees' Brett Gardner: Homers in loss
Gardner went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and another run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.
Gardner singled and scored in the second, then doubled the Yankees lead with a two-run homer off Ivan Nova in the fourth inning. The 35-year-old veteran has now homered in three of the last four games to bring his season total to 11. Meanwhile, he's batting .229/.301/.453 with 39 runs scored, 27 RBI and six stolen bases.
