Yankees' Brett Gardner: Homers in second straight contest

Gardner went 1-for-2 with a homer, a walk and three runs Friday against the Rays.

Gardner launched his 19th homer of the campaign to put the Yankees on the board in the first inning of a winning effort. Fantasy owners have definitely been rewarded for drafting him based upon his surprising home run output along with his 13 steals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast