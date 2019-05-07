Yankees' Brett Gardner: Homers, triples against Mariners

Gardner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and two runs in the Yankees' 7-3 Monday victory over the Mariners.

The veteran was one of three Yankees to go yard off Felix Hernandez, as he checked in with his sixth long ball of the season with a second-inning solo shot. Gardner has looked better at the plate recently after a slow start that saw him hovering around the Mendoza Line for much of April, as he's now got his slash line up to .223/.324/.446 through 121 at-bats.