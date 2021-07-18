Gardner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Even with five other outfielders (Aaron Judge, Miguel Andujar, Clint Frazier, Tim Locastro and Aaron Hicks) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Gardner will take a seat for the series finale while a southpaw (Martin Perez) for Boston. The newly recalled Ryan LaMarre will spell Gardner in the outfield.