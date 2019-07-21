Yankees' Brett Gardner: Knee barking

Gardner, who was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockies, is dealing with a sore knee, Gary Phillips of Yanks Magazine reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Gardner's knee was "barking" Sunday morning, which is why he was removed from the lineup. Mike Tauchman will start in left field and hit ninth. Consider Gardner day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories