Yankees' Brett Gardner: Launches 12th homer

Gardner went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Gardner broke up Jordan Zimmermann's no-hit bid in the sixth inning with his two-run shot, his 12th of the season. He added a double in the eighth inning, coming around to score the game-tying run on a single from Gleyber Torres. Despite the two-hit effort, Gardner is still hitting just .209/.283/.357 over his last 30 games. He'll need to get things going if he wants to keep his starting gig once Aaron Judge (wrist) returns.