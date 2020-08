Gardner went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks against Boston on Friday.

Gardner entered the game having failed to register a hit in his first 11 at-bats of the season. He broke the dry spell in the eighth inning with a two-run shot to right field off Boston reliever Colten Brewer. After hitting a career-high 28 long balls in 2019, Gardner could again serve as a decent source of power this season, though he's unlikely to hit for a high batting average.