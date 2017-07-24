Yankees' Brett Gardner: Launches leadoff homer Sunday

Gardner went 2-for-5 with a leadoff homer Sunday against the Mariners.

The leadoff blast off Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo allowed the outfielder to tie his career high in home runs with his 17th shot of the season. For the time being, Gardner appears to still be in the main outfield alignment with Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge despite his recent struggles at the plate, although things could change once Aaron Hicks (oblique) returns to the fray.