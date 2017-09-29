Yankees' Brett Gardner: Left out of Friday lineup

Gardner is not in the Yankees' lineup Friday.

Gardy snapped a 32-game homerless streak Thursday but won't get a chance to build on it as a starter the following day. Aaron Hicks is in left field, and Jacoby Ellsbury stations in center. Gardner's recent slide slowed an otherwise solid-to-great year, as he heads into the final regular-season weekend with a .266/.351/.430 slash, 21 home runs, 96 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.