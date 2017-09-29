Yankees' Brett Gardner: Left out of Friday lineup
Gardner is not in the Yankees' lineup Friday.
Gardy snapped a 32-game homerless streak Thursday but won't get a chance to build on it as a starter the following day. Aaron Hicks is in left field, and Jacoby Ellsbury stations in center. Gardner's recent slide slowed an otherwise solid-to-great year, as he heads into the final regular-season weekend with a .266/.351/.430 slash, 21 home runs, 96 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...