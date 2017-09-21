Yankees' Brett Gardner: May sit Friday
Gardner could miss time after being hit by pitch in the shoulder Wednesday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
Though he was later removed for a pinch hitter when the game was already in hand, Gardner was able to stay in the game after the hit-by-pitch and is hoping Thursday's off day will be all the rest he'll need. Manager Joe Girardi sounded a bit more concerned though, and indicated he may sit his starting left fielder for Friday's series opener against Toronto. For now, Gardner seems day-to-day, though the situation should become clearer prior to Friday's tilt.
