Gardner is not starting Monday against Toronto.
Gardner hits the bench after starting four of the last five games. He's off to a strong start at the plate this season, posting a .947 OPS through his first 22 plate appearances. Clint Frazier will start in left field.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Gets second straight start•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Plates run Sunday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Could see more time in right field•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Delivers grand slam Sunday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Spring debut expected Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Deal includes 2022 options•