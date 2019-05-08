Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not in lineup

Gardner is not starting Wednesday against Seattle.

With all the injuries the Yankees have dealt with this season, the 35-year-old has been called upon to shoulder a heavy workload. He sits for just the fourth time in 36 games. He's only hitting .218, but his overall .218/.322/.435 slash line is good for a 103 wRC+. Mike Tauchman takes over in center field.

