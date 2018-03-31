Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not in Saturday's lineup

Gardner is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Manager Aaron Boone doesn't want Gardner to play four straight days on the turf in Toronto, so the leadoff man will get the day off while Aaron Judge slides over to man center. Additionally, Boone elected to place Neil Walker atop the batting order in Gardner's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories