site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-brett-gardner-not-in-thursdays-lineup-756540 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Orioles.
Gardner has gone 0-for-12 with one walk and three strikeouts over his past four games, and he'll take a breather Thursday. Miguel Andujar will take over in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read