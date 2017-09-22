Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Friday

Gardner (shoulder) is out of the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees had Thursday off, but Gardner will sit out Friday so that his shoulder can have a bit more time to recover after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's contest. At this point in time, he should be considered day-to-day. Clint Frazier will start in left field and hit ninth in Friday's series opener against Toronto.

