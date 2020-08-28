site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Gardner will take a seat for Game 2 of Friday's twin bill after going 1-for-2 with one walk and one strikeout during the first game. Mike Tauchman will start in left field.
