Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Tuesday

Gardner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gardner will sit after making 13 straight starts, a stretch in which he hit just .234 with a .663 OPS. Giancarlo Stanton will move out to left field in his absence, with Gary Sanchez acting as the designated hitter and Austin Romine behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories