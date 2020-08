Gardner went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's win over Boston.

Batting out of the ninth spot, Gardner found a way to contribute by reaching base twice and knocking in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. He also swiped a bag for the second consecutive game after being held without a steal through his first 14 contests. Gardner is slashing .178/.296/.422 on the season.