Gardner went 0-for-4 with a walk and stolen base Tuesday in a victory over the Rays.
The veteran outfielder has struggled to a .186/.274/.237 slash line this season, and the theft Wednesday was his first this season. Given his career-worst 25.7 percent strikeout rate, absence of homers and lone stolen base, Gardner hasn't done much to deserve a roster spot on fantasy squads in 2021.
