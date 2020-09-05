site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-brett-gardner-on-bench-saturday-755266 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Brett Gardner: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
Gardner started in both games of Friday's doubleheader and recorded two hits with two RBI and two walks. He'll get a breather Saturday with Miguel Andujar starting in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read