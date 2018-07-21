Yankees' Brett Gardner: On bench Saturday

Gardner is out of the lineup against the Mets on Saturday.

Gardner will retreat to the pine after going 1-for-6 with two runs scored during Friday's series opener. Manager Aaron Boone will trot out an outfield of Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton while giving Gary Sanchez a mini breather at the DH spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories