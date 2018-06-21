Yankees' Brett Gardner: On bench Thursday

Gardner (knee) is out of the lineup versus Seattle on Thursday.

As expected, Gardner will remain on the bench for Thursday's series finale with left-hander James Paxton on the mound for the Mariners. Manager Aaron Boone stated that Gardner would be left out of the starting nine even if he was feeling healthy enough to play, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's game.

