Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out again Monday
Gardner (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins.
Gardner was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockies due to a sore right knee and still isn't 100 percent. Mike Tauchman is once again starting in left field in place of Gardner.
