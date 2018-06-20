Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out again Wednesday

Gardner (knee) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Gardner is still dealing with a sore knee, so he'll stick on the bench for a fourth straight game while Clint Frazier picks up another start in the outfield in his stead. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Gardner is expected to take full batting practice Wednesday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, it sounds like he could be back in the starting lineup Thursday.