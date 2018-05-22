Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty Tuesday
Gardner is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gardner will head to the bench Tuesday in order to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Cole Hamels. Giancarlo Stanton will take over in left field for the game, opening up a spot for Tyler Austin to start at DH.
