Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty
Gardner is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton will take over in left field with a left-hander on the mound for Wednesday night's tilt. Gardner is batting .388 with three home runs and five RBI over his last 14 games.
