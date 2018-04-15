Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out for Game 1 on Sunday

Gardner is out of the starting lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

There's a chance that both games get postponed due to inclement weather, but in the event they do play in the frigid conditions in Detroit, Gardner will start Game 1 on the bench. Giancarlo Stanton will start in left field with Gary Sanchez getting the start at designated hitter.