Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup Saturday
Gardner is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Gardner will get a day off against the left-handed Danny Duffy. Giancarlo Stanton will start in left field while Clint Frazier makes his season debut as a designated hitter.
