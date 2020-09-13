site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gardner is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
He is hitting .212 with one home run and zero steals on two attempts in 33 at-bats this month. Miguel Andujar will start in left field and bat fifth.
