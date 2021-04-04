Gardner went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss against the Blue Jays.

Gardner started in left field while Clint Frazier moved to the right side of the outfield, and the veteran left his mark while batting ninth since he contributed the Yankees' lone run with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. These were Gardner's first at-bats of the season and while manager Aaron Boone already implied the 37-year-old was going to play "a lot" over the course of the season, he seems destined for a bench role unless there's a rash of injuries in the Yankees' outfield.