Yankees' Brett Gardner: Pops 26th homer

Gardner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI to help the Yankees to a 9-1 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Gardner continues to swing a hot bat, as he's now hit safely in seven out of his last eight games, with four multi-hit efforts, five homers and 11 RBI to his name over that stretch. The veteran outfielder's .254 batting average is pedestrian, but he's managed a solid season at the dish overall at age 36, posting an .838 OPS in 134 games. He's also swiped 10 bases in 12 attempts.