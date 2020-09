Gardner went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run during a 6-0 win over the Orioles in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

After DJ LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot, Gardner followed with a blast of his own two batters later, ending an 0-for-14 skid for the 37-year-old. Gardner drew two more free passes and scored another run in the nightcap, but through 38 games he's still slashing only .180/.320/.340 with four homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 13 runs.