Yankees' Brett Gardner: Pops sixth homer

Gardner went 2-for-5 with a walk, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blue Jays.

His leadoff homer kick-started a four-run first inning for the Yankees, and they never looked back. Gardner hadn't gone yard in nearly a month and only has six home runs on the season, so he'll need a huge second half to match last year's career-high 21 , but his .732 OPS in right in line with his usual performance -- the 34-year-old has posted an OPS between .713 and .778 in every season in which he's played more than 100 games.