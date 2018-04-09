Yankees' Brett Gardner: Raps out pair of hits Sunday
Gardner went 2-for-6 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.
Gardner was robbed of a game-winning base hit after Orioles outfielder Craig Gentry snared a well-struck line drive in the bottom of the 10th inning to hold a Yankees baserunner at second base. Though he didn't come away from Sunday's game as the hero, Gardner enjoyed yet another solid outing and seems to have righted the ship after a rough first series of the season in Toronto. Gardner has recorded two hits in three of his last six starts.
More News
