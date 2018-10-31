Yankees' Brett Gardner: Re-signs with Yankees
Gardner inked a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Yankees for 2019 on Wednesday.
The Yankees recently declined Gardner's $12.5 million option, though he received a $2 million buyout from that move, so he will essentially re-join the club on a $9.5 million deal. Gardner was forced to transition to a bench role once Aaron Judge (wrist) returned to the fold in September and statistically had one of his worst years as a major-leaguer dating back to 2008. Across 140 games, he slashed just .236/.322/.368 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Depending on New York's upcoming moves this offseason, Gardner could have a shot at winning the starting job in left field, but in all likelihood he'll be relegated to more of a reserve role in 2019.
