Yankees' Brett Gardner: Receives cortisone shot

Gardner (knee) had a cortisone shot this weekend, but manager Aaron Boone still expects it to be a brief stint on the 10-day injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

There is not a firm timetable for Gardner, but the Yankees can afford to take a conservative approach with him, especially with Cameron Maybin recently getting activated. It will be Maybin and Mike Tauchman who split time in left field while Gardner is on the shelf.

