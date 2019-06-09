Yankees' Brett Gardner: Receives six stitches
Gardner received six stitches near his lip after Saturday's loss to the Indians, dLindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Gardner threw his helmet in frustration inside the dugout after one of his at-bats Saturday, only to have the helmet ricochet and hit him in the face. The veteran outfielder never exited the game and seems unlikely to require a trip the the injured list, but the Yankees could opt to give him Sunday off since he is 0-for-19 in his last five games.
